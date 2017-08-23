5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area,

1 Live outdoor music concert

Live in the Park, Vale Park, Aylesbury, noon - 9.30pm, Saturday August 26

The Bon Jovi Experience headlines this fabulous free music extravaganza. The band is the only tribute act in the world to have played live with Jon Bon Jovi and is credited as the best Bon Jovi tribute act by Jon Bon Jovi himself. The band performs with the looks, style and charisma of the real thing and will provide an explosive set filled with all-time classics. The music festival will be compered by Stoke Mandeville Hospital Radio presenter Dez Kay with a variety of local and original artists on the two stages. Acts include Eton Rivals, Lauren James Ray, A Little Bit Country, Callow Saints and Big Band Swing. In addition to the music, there will be traditional fun fair rides, a huge 85ft inflatable assault course and a bouncy castle to enjoy for free. The Community Involvement Area will see businesses, charities and organisations provide even more free activities including face painting, safe sun gazing and music lessons. Later in the evening after the music has finished, amateur experts from UKAstronomy will provide a chance for people to find out more about the stars, planets and solar system.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

2 Patriotic evening

Proms in the Park, Vale Park, Aylesbury, 7.15 - 9.30pm, Sunday August 27

Aylesbury Concert Band with soloists Alison Langer and Lawrence Thackery will lead this free English outdoor concert. The interval band will be the Queens Park Jazz Band. Take along your Union flags, rugs, picnics, friends and family and enjoy the mix of traditional and contemporary arrangements. The evening will culminate in a brilliant firework display. You are invited to arrive with picnics from 6.30pm.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

3 Four day festival

Towersey Festival, Thame Showground, Friday August 25 through to Bank Holiday Monday August 28

KT Tunstall and Newton Faulkner top the bill of the 53rd festival which will see over 100 artists perform in 12 venues across four days and nights. Entertainment includes ceilidh and dance, storytellers, poets and comedy. Workshops include knitting, zumba and Stone Age skills. Plus real ale, cider, children’s activities, street food, street theatre, site art and sculpture and a film festival. Ticket prices vary, see website for full details.

www.towerseyfestival.com

4 Music festival

Swanbourne Music Festival, The Betsey Wynne, noon to 9pm, Sunday August 27

Toploader head a bill featuring a selection of local bands including Palmerston. Adult tickets £19.50 (pre-booked), £25 on the gate. For all other ticket prices and details see online:

www.swanbournemusicfestival.co.uk

5 Music and beer

Ley Hill Music and Beer Festival, The Swan and The Crown pubs, Ley Hill near Chesham, 2 - 7.30pm, Saturday August 26 - Bank Holiday Monday August 28

A variety of musical styles including soul, rock, Latin, blues and reggae with music from the Sixties to the present day will entertain at the neighbouring pubs, and the entertainment is all free. Over 60 ales and ciders. Two outside beer tents. Fresh food. Face painting.