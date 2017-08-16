5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide of things to do in the Aylesbury area

1 Living history

Tudor Courtroom, Chiltern Open Air Museum, Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles, Saturday August 19 - Sunday August 20

Take part in an historic Tudor courtroom drama (pictured above) and listen to tales of intrigue, slander and deceit. Meet the costumed re-anactors to find out what was happening in the year 1585. Become the jury and participate in the court cases. Has the landlord watered the beer? Will Goodwife Manwood be granted a divorce? Who abducted Widow Besser’s grandson? Will the village scold be sent to the ducking stool? The fate of the accused is in the hands of the visitors who will help decided the rights and wrongs of each case. Chiltern Open Air Museum rescues threatened historic buildings, re-erecting them within 45 acres of beautiful Chilterns landscape. In 1987 the museum rescued a Tudor oak framed barn from Northolt following a series of arson attacks. The barn was used in Tudor times for storing hay and the Tudor Courtroom event will take place within this historic setting, creating an authentic Tudor experience for visitors to enjoy and will provide a great opportunity to find out about crime and punishment in the 16th century. See website for full details:

www.coam.org.uk

2 Flowers

Aylesbury Flower Club, Aylesbury Grammar School, 7pm Monday August 21

Visitors are welcome to join members at the monthly meeting of the flower club. The theme of this week’s meeting is ‘In a Dream World’ with a demonstration by Sharon Badger. The demonstration starts at 7.30pm and usually lasts for about one and half hours, after which the arrangements are raffled. Tea and coffee is available on arrival and there is a sales table with flower arranging sundries. There is an entrance fee for non members.

3 Mimi’s European Adventure

Waddesdon Manor, 10am to 4pm Wednesdays to Sundays through to August 28

Waddesdon’s feathered mascot Mimi the Mynah is celebrating the Rothschild family heritage with a different themed activity each week inspired by the five countries where the Rothschild brothers made their homes. This week (August 16 to 20) is Italian week celebrating the Venetian carnevale by creating masks. £2 per child. Normal admission charges apply.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

4 Summer holiday fun

Lazy Hazy Summer Day, Kingsbury, Aylesbury, 11am to 3pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Aylesbury Town Centre Partnership organise school holiday events to entertain the children on Thursdays throughout the summer. At tomorrow’s event you can test out your balancing skills on the surf rodeo and enjoy a range of arts and crafts as well as a bouncy castle. The cost is £2.50 for up to four hours of fun.

5 Art

Fantastic Creatures exhibition, Obsidian Art, The Bucks Goat Centre, Old Risborough Road, Stoke Mandeville, now through to Sunday September 3

A fun exhibition featuring animal and summer inspired art - creatures both fantastic and fantastical in a huge range of styles from sculpture and ceramics to jewellery and textiles. Entry is free and all work is for sale. For full details and opening hours go online:

www.obsidianart.co.uk

