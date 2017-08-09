5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide of 5 things to do in and around Aylesbury

1 Lego exhibition

Bricks Britannia, Bucks County Museum, Aylesbury, 10am-5pm Mondays to Saturdays, noon-4pm Sundays, now through to Monday September 4

This special Lego treat for families has over 30 stunning models created from 150,000 Lego bricks that give a rundown of British history from the Stone Age to the 21st century. The centre piece of the show is an eight metre long model of the Flying Scotsman steam locomotive, with light, sound and smoke effects. To accompany the exhibition there are Make and Take activities to enable visitors to make their own Lego brick model to take home. Bricks Britannia admission charge is £3. There is an additional charge for Make and Take models.

www.buckscountymuseum.org

2 Garden workshop

Propagation Techniques, Turn End Garden, Haddenham, 10.30am - 1.30pm Tuesday August 15

Using Turn End garden to identify and collect plant materials, Jackie Hunt (Turn End’s gardener) and Lindsey Engers (horticulturist and garden advisor) will demonstrate and explain easy methods to propagate plants from your garden by techniques such as leaf, stem and root cuttings. Some unusual techniques such as using water and gel to grow cuttings, as well as propagating from succulents and houseplants, will also be explored. £25 per person, booking required online or by email, turnendtrustevents@gmail.com

www.turnendtrust.eventbrite.co.uk

3 Assault course at zoo

Bear Grylls Wild Survival Academy, Whipsnade Zoo, now through to Sunday September 3

Adventurers searching for a wild summer experience can put their survival skills to the test with a host of invigorating challenges. Visitors can take part in an assault course, learn how to build shelters and test their knowledge in a wildlife ID quiz. Adventurers can also try a selection of wild foods and learn how to track and study animal behaviour. Talks and shows from Bear Grylls Survival Academy instructors will take place daily. The event is included in the standard zoo ticket price. Book online.

www.zsl.org/zsl-whipsnade-zoo

4 Youth theatre

Pippin The Musical, Court Theatre, Tring, tomorrow (Thursday August 10) to Saturday August 12

Aylesbury Vale Youth Theatre presents the story of a mysterious travelling troupe, headed by their cunning Leading Player, who encourages young prince Pippin to dabble in bloody battle, promiscuous pastimes and politics, only for Pippin to discover that true happiness is more complicated than he first thought. Tickets £10. Concessions £8. Evening performances 7.30pm, additional 2.30pm matinee on Saturday. Book online.

www.courttheatre.co.uk

5 Musical theatre

Bring on the Bollywood, Oxford Playhouse, Tuesday August 15 through to Saturday August 19

This comedy musical of East meets West brings the explosive colour, vibrancy and beauty of classic Bollywood to the British stage (pictured above). Join Katrina the headstrong heroine as she leaves London and returns to her ancestral home, the shabby and un-chic Lakshman Villa, for her brother’s wedding. Performances at various times. Tickets from £11.50 to £28. Age guideline eight plus. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

