5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the things to do in and around the Aylesbury area.

1 Theatre

Around the World in 80 Days, Oxford Playhouse, now through to Saturday, July 29

Jules Vernes’s classic adventure is a fast-paced, visual treat showcasing clever theatrics, hilarious characters and fantastical scenarios (pictured above). The mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg wagers his life’s fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days. Join Fogg and his loyal valet Passepartout as they voyage from the misty alleys of Victorian London in a race against the clock. Underpinned by a bold and uplifting musical score, the cast of eight actors play over 125 characters. A perfect way for families to kick off the summer holidays. Shows at various times. Tickets start at £12. Box office 01865 305305

www.oxfordplayhouse.co.uk

2 School summer holidays

Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 4pm Wednesdays to Sundays from today through to August 28

Join Waddesdon’s feathered mascot Mimi the Mynah for a European tour in the grounds of the manor for family fun this summer. Celebrating the Rothschild family heritage, there will be a new themed activity each week, inspired by the five countries where the Rothschild brothers made their homes. French Week starts today (Wednesday, July 26) and runs through to Sunday with the chance to take part in Waddesdon’s very own Tour de France. Will you wear the Yellow Jersey? Take your own scooter and try one of the routes around the grounds. The cost is £3 per child. Future themes include German, Austrian, Italian and English weeks. Normal admission charges apply. Grounds £10 per adult, £5 per child, £25 for a family; house and grounds £20 for adults, £10 for children and £50 family.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

3 Music

St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 2.30pm Sunda,y July 30

Lana Trotovsek (violin) and Maria Canyigueral (piano) perform violin sonatas by Granados and Franck. The concert is expected to end at approximately 5pm. Admission £10, Friends of St Mary’s £8.50, 18s and under get in free. Includes light refreshments. Pay at the door.

4 Summer fizz party

All Saints Church, Little Kimble, 11.30am - 2pm Saturday, July 29.

The Friends of Kimble Churches are holding a party to raise funds for the churches at Great and Little Kimble. Tickets priced £6 include fizz (alcoholic and non alcoholic) plus nibbles. There will also be a chance to look round the church and view the medieval wall paintings. Tickets will be available on the door on the day or can be booked in advance by calling 01844 318796 or by email.

tickets@kimblechurchfriends.org.uk

5 Flowers

Aylesbury Flower Club, Aylesbury Grammar School, Walton Road, 7pm Monday, July 31

The theme for this month’s meeting is Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend and the demonstrator is Lorena Dyer. The meeting is usually held in the main hall of the school, beginning at 7pm for a prompt start to the demonstration at 7.30pm. Tea and coffee are available on arrival and there is a sales table for flower arranging sundries. The demonstration usually lasts an hour-and-a-half and the arrangements are raffled afterwards. There is a small entrance fee for non- members. All welcome.

