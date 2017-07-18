5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the entertainment coming to the Aylesbury area.

1 Family day out

Community & Emergency Services Day, Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, Quainton, 10.30am - 5pm Saturday July 22

Historically held at Waddesdon Manor until last year, this year’s new venue for the Community and Emergency Services Day (pictured above) will offer a fabulous day out with free, unlimited steam train rides included throughout the day. Local emergency services and charities will be in attendance, from the Windmill Society and Helen & Douglas House to the RSPCA and Tiggywinkles. There will be plenty to do. Climb in a fire engine, speak to the police, examine an ambulance, and enjoy steam trains in all sizes from full size to miniature and model. Plus, there is a museum, visitor centre, cafe and shop. Visitors are welcome to take their own picnics. Entry £5 per person (five plus).

www.bucksrailcentre.org

2 Vintage vehicles

Classic Vehicle Show, Chiltern Open Air Museum, Gorelands Lane, Chalfont St Giles, 10am - 5pm Saturday July 22 and Sunday July 23

Local clubs and private individuals will display their gleaming, lovingly maintained vehicles, a collection of classic cars, lorries and motorcycles, amongst the museum’s historic buildings. Visitors will also be able to see historic tractors and wagons in the manor’s historic working farm. Visitor experience manager Sian Hammerton-Fraser said: “This is always a superb event, the owners of these wonderful vehicles are always so passionate about them and love talking and sharing motoring nostalgia with the museum’s visitors.” Admission £10.50 adults, discounts available, children under four free.

www.coam.org.uk

3 Music festival

PennFest, Penn Street, Buckinghamshire, Friday July 21 and Saturday July 22

Following a hugely successful sell out event last summer, Penn Street is once again set to be home to the two day music festival with camping. There is a massive line up of musicians with Primal Scream, The Coral Sigma, James, Maverick Sabre, Maximo Park, Kate Nash and The Charlatans. Acts include popular local bands and DJ sets. New for 2017, the Lockdown Presents Stage features DJ sets from Wilkinson, P Money, Congo Natty and Sasasas on Friday, with Blondie, Chris Lorenzo and Tom Zanetti on Saturday night. There are free hot showers in the camping area as well as a quieter family camping zone. A huge variety of tickets are available from day to weekend and camping. Buy tickets online and get the full details:

www.pennfest.co.uk

4 Cream teas

Cream Tea Event, Creslow Manor, Whitchurch, 3 - 6pm Sunday July 23

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institute is hosting a cream tea afternoon to support farming families in need. Open to all. Entrance £6

www.rabi.org.uk

5 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday July 20)

Sally Quantrill, flute, and Lydia Boswell, piano. A recital by this long established duo is always a pleasure to look forward to. Thoroughly enjoyable music by CPE Bach, Geoff Eales, Bax, Lili Boulanger and Poulenc, his wonderful Flute Sonata.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

