5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Aylesbury and the surrounding area.

1 Theatre

The Wedding Singer, Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe, on now until Saturday July 15

This year’s UK Eurovision entry Lucie Jones joins the cast for a limited six week run and will be in the Swan shows starring as Holly. She joins a cast including Ray Quinn, Ruth Madoc, John Robyns and Cassie Compton. Set in 1985, rock star wannabe Robbie Hart (Robyns) is New Jersey’s favourite wedding singer. When his own fiancée dumps him at the altar a seriously bummed out Robbie makes every wedding as disastrous as his own. Can sweet natured Julia and her friend Holly lure Robbie out of the dumpster and back into the limelight? Tickets from £26 - £41, discounts available. Matinee and evening performances. Box office 01494 512000.

www.wycombeswan.co.uk

2Music

The Pepper Show, Court Theatre, Tring, Tuesday July 18 - Saturday July 22

For the fourth year running The Pepper Show presents the best of live music for every music fan, in support of Pepper - Children’s Hospice at Home. An impressive line up of bands will cover many genres and decades with a mixture of seated and standing room only gigs. Ticket prices (from £10 - £25) and gig times vary. Full details 01442 507324 or online.

www.pepper.org.uk

3 Dance

Dancin’ On The Green, Gloucester Green, Oxford, 12.15pm - 4pm Saturday July 15

This free event is not ticketed, so people can pop along whenever they like and stay for as long as they want to see the performances on the large dance stage. Gloucester Green will be bordered with stalls featuring food from around the globe. Performers include James Wilton Dance with a cast of seven blending athletic dance, martial arts, capoeira and partner work to present Leviathan; engaging male duo Push from Company Chameleon; colourful and energetic tap show Spatterdash from Sole Rebel Tap (pictured above); and C-12 Dance Theatre with a series of short dance pieces in Secret Encounter. Also appearing are Urban Oxford Dance crews.

www.dancinoxford.co.uk

4 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday July 13)

Pianist Jelena Makarova (pictured right) is aways a welcome guest at the midweek concerts. She is an excellent programme builder and this recital reflects her enterprising breadth of musical sympathies. With works almost exactly two centuries apart, Beethoven’s Les Adieux Sonata and Reminiscences of Childhood by Israeli born, London based Nimrod Borenstein, via Debussy and Bartok. Admission £4, under 18s free. Admission desk is open from 12.15pm.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

5 Music

Joe McElderry The Gloria Tour, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Wednesday July 19

Join Joe McElderry and special guests Keith Jack, Lloyd Daniels and Ben James-Ellis from the musical phenomenon Joseph as they perform in a night of smash hits from the new album Saturday Night at the Movies. Including the iconic songs Daydream Believer, Love Is All Around and the new single Gloria. Tickets £22.90. Box office 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

