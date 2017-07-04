5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in and around Aylesbury in the coming week.

1 Festival

Princes Risborough, now through to Sunday July 9

This year’s annual week long festival has a theme of A Day at the Seaside. Activities and events include scones at Princes Risborough Primary School, Hypnos factory tours, yoga meditation taster sessions and Princes Risborough Railway Signal Box open day. The main festival event is from 1-6pm on Saturday (July 9) with donkey rides, Punch and Judy, face painting, stalls, food, live music from Black and Gold and Aunt Sally’s Delight, plus magic and dance. Full programme online:

www.risboroughfestival.com

2 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday July 6)

Members of 12 Ensemble are a phenomenal line up including all members of the distinguished Ruisi String Quartet together with many other incredible musicians. The programme of Mozart’s G minor String Quintet and Mendelssohn’s youthful and exhilarating Octet clinches it as something worth travelling miles to enjoy - and many will, so the advice is to arrive early for a good seat. This concert is to mark Music at Lunchtime’s thanks and gratitude to those in the audience who have boosted the income so graciously and generously. Allow 70 minutes for the concert. Admission £4, 18 and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

3 Genealogy

Bucks Genealogical Society, Southcourt Community Centre, Prebendal Avenue, Aylesbury, 2pm Saturday July 8

The meeting, which is open to all, starts with research, advice and chat, followed by a talk entitled ‘I read it in the Press’ beginning at 2.45pm. The talk will explain how to use old newspapers as a source for interesting family information, history and events. Examples include finding a family member riding a bicycle without lights, or a report of items in possession that happened to fall of the back of a lorry. Did Uncle Sid win first prize for biggest cucumber or marrow, or did he beat his wife? It’s all in the press, with information on how to find it online too. BGS members entry free, non members £1 at the door. Light refreshments will be available at the end for a small charge. For further details call 01844 291631 or go online:

www.bucksgs.org.uk

4 Theatre

Death of a Salesman, Oxford Playhouse, Tuesday July 11 - Saturday July 15

Widely considered to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, this story by Arthur Miller focuses on travelling salesman Willy Loman. After half a lifetime on the road this once successful salesman is unable to keep up in a changing workplace, he’s on the brink of unemployment and he and his wife have got bills to pay. When his drop out son Biff moves back home Willy decides to give success one last shot. Can he prove to everyone that he’s got what it takes? Tickets start at £15. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

5 Music

Totally Tina, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, 7.30pm Saturday July 8

This is an internationally acclaimed tribute revue to the Queen of Rock (pictured above). Includes the early days with songs like River Deep, Mountain High, all the way through to Tina’s solo comeback. Tickets £23.25. Box office 0844 871 7607.

www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

