5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in and around Aylesbury this week.

1 Family

Whizzfizzing, Aylesbury town centre, 11am - 5.30pm Saturday July 1

The new incarnation of the Roald Dahl Festival takes place this weekend. The new look event now hosts other children’s literature, making it even bigger than before. A bevy of big name guests include CBeebies presenter Katy Ashworth who will be cooking up delicious recipes in her Concoction Kitchen and Julian Clary who will be talking about his series of books The Bolds. Fifteen schools will take part in the Fantastical Beasts themed parade. There will be book signings at Waterstones in Friars Square and arts and crafts sessions at Queens Park Arts Centre. Authors and guests will read George’s Marvellous Medicine aloud from noon at Old County Hall in Market Square to raise funds for charity. The festival is free to attend but some of the activities do have a cost and need to be booked in advance. One of these is Afternoon Tea With Tiger with sandwiches, cake and a jazz band inspired by Judith Kerr’s book.

www.whizzfizzfest.org

2 Family

Aylesbury on Sea, Kingsbury, 11am - 4pm Sunday July 2

This super annual free event from the town council includes donkey rides, sand pits and deck chairs, a brass band, Punch and Judy and the wild and wacky Day Trippers who will ride into town on their pink motorbike and sidecar whilst playing the trombone. There will be face painting, balloon modelling and a dedicated craft area for the under fives as well as crafts for older kids. Entertainment will include a surf simulator, tea cup ride, crazy golf, skittles, penny slot machines, hook a duck and a visit from a gorgeous mermaid. And if you get a little peckish, The Works will be on site with their popular ice cream bike, and of course there are plenty of restaurants, cafes and bars around the venue.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

3 Gardens

Hardwick Open Gardens, 2-5pm Sunday July 2

Eight gardens will be open in this quintessential Buckinghamshire village to raise money for Florence Nightingale Hospice. Entry is by donation for a programme collected at St Mary’s Church HP22 4DZ. This is also the location for teas and home made cakes. The Bell public house will be serving free Pimms on presentation of a programme.

4Art

Claydon Gallery Summer Exhibition, Claydon Estate, Middle Claydon from Sunday July 1 - Wedmesday August 30

A celebration of summer in paintings, prints, sculpture, photographs, ceramics, glass and jewellery opens on Sunday for two months, offering the visitors an interesting and diverse range of affordable art. Also in the courtyard is a sculptor, portrait artist, floral designer, picture framers and the Phoenix Tea Rooms .

www.claydongallery.co.uk

5 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Pianist Panaretos Kyriatzidis will perform with four masterpieces from Mozart, Schubert, Beethoven and Haydn showing how the Classical turned into the Romantic. Organisers advise allowing up to 70 minutes for this concert. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

