5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide of five things to do in and around Aylesbury this week

1 Music

An Evening of Light Music with Aylesbury Choral Society, St Peter and St Paul Church, Dinton 7.30pm Saturday June 24

The choral society will present a programme from Encores for Choirs and In The Mood with conductor Jeff Stewart and accompanist Colin Spinks. Tickets £12, under 18s £6, available from choir members or call 01296 748063 or online. Monies raised will go to the organ fund.

www.aylesburychoral.org.uk

2 Music

Do You Remember House? Pitstone Recreation Ground, 7.30pm - 1am Saturday June 24

A funky club night to remember upbeat, bouncy house dance floor classics, remixes and fresh beats for all generations who love to dance. Hosted by Housemouse, there will be a cocktail bar, chill lounge, VIP area and high end sound and light system, plus dance music all night long. 18s and over only. Tickets £15 on the door subject to availability or online.

www.ivinghoeentertainments.org.uk/tickets

3 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday June 22)

Hitomi Inujima on violin and Sabrina Curpanen on piano are prize winning musicians from Japan and Italy, who will be playing two of Beethoven’s violin sonatas: the A major opus 30 no 1 and the famous Kreutzer Sonato, regarded by many as the greatest of all such works and the first to be composed for a specific violin virtuoso. These pieces are indelibly linked by the fact that the finale of the latter was originally written for the former. Admission £4, under 18s free. Admission desk open from 12.15pm.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

4 Flowers

Aylesbury Flower Club meeting at Aylesbury Grammar School, Walton Road, 7pm Monday June 26

The theme for this meeting is Out of Africa with demonstrator Sheila Henderson. Doors open at 7pm for a prompt 7.30pm start. Tea and coffee available on arrival and there is a sales table for flower arranging sundries. The demonstration lasts about one-and-a-half hours and the arrangements are raffled at the end. Non members are welcome, there is a small entrance fee.

5 Festival

Offbeat, Oxford Playhouse and the Old Fire Station, Oxford, Friday June 23 through to Sunday July 2

Oxford’s fringe festival of performing arts presents 71 events over 10 days, spanning theatre, comedy, spoken word, dance and music, of which over half will be UK premières, a quarter created by local Oxfordshire based artists and all new to Oxford. The programme includes Room, a one on one experience for a blindfolded audience member; Wrecked taking place inside a crashed car; a preview of performance poet and playwright Richard Marsh’s new show Todd and God.

Stories about Oxfordshire and those who inhabit it include 6 Women giving voice to females aged between 20 to 80 from across the county. Weekends offer shows for families, including two for under threes, and a dance programme featuring celebratory Kathak dance, tap and a new work by world class choreographers Organic Entity (pictured above). Tickets for all performances are £10 or less. The full programme of exciting events is available online

www.offbeatoxford.co.uk

