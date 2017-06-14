Here is our guide of 5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

1 Father’s Day Fun

Soapbox Derby, Whitehill Park, Aylesbury, 11am - 4pm Sunday, June 18

A special day for dads to enjoy with their families, courtesy of Aylesbury Town Council, and it’s all free. Around 30 karts will take part in Aylesbury’s third Soapbox Derby. Previous years have seen inspired karts from the fast and furious, sleek and lean through to the bizarre and obscure, all designed, built and decorated purely for the fun of the day, powered by sheer courage, the gravity of the hill and a big push at the start. Other activities on the day include music, an 85ft inflatable assault course, bouncy castle, bungee run, face painting, crafts and games. Artists from Queens Park Arts Centre will demonstrate street art, and the public can take part in judging the Best Looking Kart. The Works will be in attendance with their popular ice cream bike, along with Just Baguettes and The Coffee Shop - or you can take your own picnic. Rogue Racing will act as the time keepers and scrutineers for the day.

www.aylesburytowncouncil.gov.uk

2 Weekend festival

Feast, Waddesdon Manor, 10am - 5pm Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18

Inspired by the historical ‘Baron’s treat’ when Baron Ferdinand de Rothschild would invite local people to enjoy a tea party in the gardens of the manor, Feast invites visitors to enjoy a day of entertainment and culinary delight. The avenue at the front of the manor will be transformed with elaborately decorated tables, where visitors can sit down and enjoy a picnic or sample some of the food on offer from one of 60 artisan food and wine stalls. Entertainment will include Happy Feet by Ragroof, who will give a whistle stop tour of 100 years of dance crazes; Block by Motionhouse, with dancers playfully performing with 20 oversized blocks; and Ear Trumpet by Gobbledegook Theatre using gramophone horns, converted euphoniums and brass instruments. Admission during the Feast Festival includes entry to the gardens, wine cellars and all entertainment. Tickets adults £15, children £7.50, family £37.50, discounts for National Trust members.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

3 Family day

Armed Forces Day, Aylesbury Rugby Club, Weston Turville, noon - 7pm, Saturday, June 17

Full details on the music page of this week’s GO section

www.buckscc.gov.uk/armedforcesday

4 Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

Soprano Jessica Summers and pianist Jelena Makarova present a song recital. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

5 Art

Artists at Green Dragon, Green Dragon Eco Centre, Claydon Road, Hogshaw, 10am - 6pm Friday, June 16 - Sunday, June 25

Thirteen local artists with a variety of disciplines will hold a free Open Studios event. The group, part of Bucks Open Studios, will showcase works including paintings, print making, textiles, illustration, ceramics, metal sculpture and silver jewellery. Buckinghamshire potter Elaine Wells will demonstrate from 2-6pm on Tuesday, June 20.

www.greendragonecofarm.co.uk

