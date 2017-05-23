5 things to do in Aylesbury and beyond

Here is our guide of some of the events coming in and around Aylesbury over the coming week

1. Family Fun

Colourscape at Waddesdon Manor, 10.30am - 4.30pm, Saturday May 27 - Sunday June 4

Enjoy an exciting day out with the children during half term with a visit to Waddesdon Manor to experience Colourscape (pictured right). Back by popular demand, this is the fourth year the spheres have returned to the manor grounds. Visitors of all ages can experience intense light, colour and space, exploring 56 specially interlinked chambers in a new purpose-built structure near the aviary. In addition to colour and light, Colourscape is famous for the live music that takes place within the structure from 11am - 3.30pm. There will be dancers, singers, a hurdy-gurdy and an exciting array of instruments played by musician Michael Ormiston. Colourscape entry is £5 for adults and £3 for children. Normal admission charges to Waddesdon apply. Full details online.

www.waddesdon.org.uk

2. Mentmore Arts Festival

Mentmore Church and Mentmore Village Hall, 11am - 5pm, Saturday (May 27) through to Bank Holiday Monday (May 29)

The work of over 60 contributors will be showcased over the Bank Holiday weekend with paintings, prints, photographs, sculpture, glass and pottery exhibited and for sale. Families have the chance to enjoy a great day out and the refreshment tent will offer light lunches, teas, coffees and a bar including Pimms and local beer. There will also be a raffle with many great prizes. Adult entry is £2 including a catalogue, children under 16 free. Money raised will go to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, the church and other local charities.

www.mentmore-arts-festival.co.uk

3. Pop Up Tea Shop

Little Kimble Free Church, 10.45am-4pm, Saturday (May 27)

Enjoy delicious home made cakes and ploughman’s lunches together with a cup of tea or coffee. There will also be sales and demonstrations of crafts, and a sale of plants and secondhand books.

www.kimble-free.co.uk

4. Teddy’s Train Ride

Buckinghamshire Railway Centre, Quainton, 10.30am-5pm, Sunday (May 28)

This is the day when teddy gets his own train ride, and kids with a teddy get in for free! There will be two steam engines offering unlimited rides for everyone throughout the day. In addition, special Teddy Trains will be running regularly throughout the day, giving teddy his very own train ride. Children will be able to pop their teddies into the carriage on the train, then stand back and wave them off as teddy goes for his own short ride up the track and back again. Other teddy themed activities throughout the day will include colouring, a teddy hunt and story telling. The site includes a miniature steam railway, museum and visitor centre.

www.bucksrailcentre.org

5. Music

Music at Lunchtime, St Mary’s Church, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

The Anern String Trio and friends will perform a 70 minute programme. Beginning with the String Trio by Joseph Eybler, a friend of Mozart who survived Beethoven, well known in his day but now almost forgotten. The other work will be the popular Trout Quintet of Schubert. Admission £4, under 18s free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

