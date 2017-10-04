5 things to do in and around Aylesbury

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area,

1 Theatre

Terry Pratchett’s Wyrd Sisters, Winslow Public Hall, Elmfields Gate, 7.30pm Thursday, October 5 - Saturday, October 7

Winslow Players celebrate their 50th anniversary with this fantasy tale for the whole family. Pratchett takes Shakespeare’s Macbeth and then turns it up till the knob comes off. It’s all there ... a wicked duke and duchess, the ghost of the murdered king, dim soldiers, strolling players, a land in peril and who stands between the kingdom and destruction? Three witches! Winslow Players have been in action for 50 golden years bringing three productions a year to the people of the town and surrounding area. This is the first of three productions celebrating their golden anniversary. Tickets £6 Thursday evening, £8 Friday and Saturday evenings, available from Divine Diva Fancy Dress in the High Street or call 01296 712728 or email tickets@winslowplayers.co.uk

www.winslowplayers.co.uk

2 Comedy

Ahir Shah: Control, Thame Players Theatre, 7.45pm Sunday October 8

In an age of global socio-political turmoil, Ahir presents a show about freedom, fascism, complacency, complicity, resistance and milk! Ahir’s last show enjoyed packed runs at the Edinburgh Fringe, the Soho Theatre and a national tour. Tickets £12, available from Spear Travels in Greyhound Walk or call 01844 217228 or book online:

www.thameplayers.co.uk

3 Comedy

Jenny Eclair - How To Be A Middle Aged Woman (Without Going Insane), Oxford Playhouse, 8pm, Saturday, October 7

Following a complete sellout tour, professional grumpy old woman, amateur soup maker and novice knitter, Jenny Eclair, extends her hit tour into autumn to cheer us all up with this bonkers insight into the middle ages, so to speak. Eclair is younger than Madonna, but eats crisps and likes wine. ‘Semi bearded’ and suffering from outbreaks of gout and hysteria, Eclair puts middle age under the microscope and decides whether to laugh, cry or buy a dachshund. You are most welcome to join her, just button your cardi up properly and wipe that lipstick off your teeth. Tickets £19.50. Box office 01865 305305.

www.oxfordplayhouse.com

4 Comedy

Ed Gamble, Limelight Theatre, Aylesbury, 8pm Friday, October 6

After bringing the house down last year, the Limelight is thrilled to welcome Ed back for a performance of his brand new stand up, Mammoth. Star of BBC America’s Almost Royal, Ed is embarking on his first ever nationwide stand up following a month at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe playing to critical acclaim and sold out audiences. Tickets £14. Box office 01296 424332.

www.qpc.org

5 Music at Lunchtime

Saul Picado, Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 12.45pm tomorrow (Thursday)

The welcome return of the fine Portuguese pianist, one half of the Dryads Duo, Saul will be playing Schumann (the delightful touching Scenes from Childhood and Toccata in C), a mixture of four Rachmaninov Preludes and Studies, Debussy’s short three-movement Pour le piano and another performance of Chopin’s D major Scherzo. A strong, varied programme. Admission £4, under 18s and under free.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

