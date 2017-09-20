5 things to do in and around Aylesbury

Here is our guide to some of the things that will happen in Aylesbury area.

1 Music

Sunday concert, the Church of St Mary the Virgin, Aylesbury, 2.30 - 4.45pm Sunday September 24

Russian born pianist Maria Razumovskaya is a great favourite in Aylesbury. She will present an exciting programme including Beethoven’s Pathetique and Tempest Sonatas plus Mussorgsky’s Pictures from an Exhibition. Admission £10, Friends of St Mary’s £8.50, 18 and under free. Includes light refreshments. No tickets, pay at the door, desk open from 2.30pm.

www.aylesburylunchtimemusic.co.uk

2 Beer festival

East and Botolph Claydon Beer Festival, The Mushroom, East and Botolph Claydon Village Hall, Botolph Road MK18 2LP, 2pm until late Saturday September 23

A wide selection of quality draft beers and cider will be on offer. Fun for all the family, hog roast and barbecue, face painting, lucky dip, bouncy assault course and castle. Commemorative glass and four half pints £10. Free entry.

3 Chess open evening

Aylesbury Chess Club, The Ex-Servicemen’s Club, Walton Street, Aylesbury, 8pm Tuesday September 26

This will be an informal event with a brief seminar on chess opening strategy, followed by an opportunity to meet current club members to play chess. The chess club meets weekly offering a friendly learning and playing opportunity for players at all levels, including competitive chess in the Bucks county league.

www.bucksvoice.net/chessclub

4 Outdoor film

Dirty Dancing (12A), 6pm Saturday September 23 and Top Gun (12A) 6pm Sunday September 24, The National Trust, Stowe, Buckingham (by the Temple of Venus)

Two extremely popular films being shown in a beautiful outdoor setting. This is the 30th anniversary year of the classic film Dirty Dancing. Set in 1963, Frances ‘Baby’ Houseman is on holiday with her family when she meets the camp’s handsome dance instructor Johnny Castle and falls deeply in love for the first time. Starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, the highlight of the film is the final dance with the memorable lift. Tom Cruise stars as Maverick, a hotshot young flyer in Top Gun. Sent to the navy’s prestigious Top Gun programme, in order to become ‘the best’ Maverick will need the help of his wingman Goose (Anthony Edwards) and new found love Charlie (Kelly McGillis).Gates open 6pm, films will start at approximately 8pm. There will be a bar selling alcohol, soft drinks and hot drinks. Audience members are allowed to take their own picnic including alcohol. On site parking is available. Your own seats or blankets will be required. Entry price £12.50. The organisers advise patrons to book online, although there may be a limited number of tickets available on the door.

www.thelostcinema.co.uk

5 Flowers

Aylesbury Flower Club, Aylesbury Grammar School, Walton Road, 7pm Monday September 25

Everyone is welcome to the monthly meeting of this popular flower club. September’s theme is Memories with demonstrator Lucy Allan. Tea and coffee available on arrival. Sales table for flower arranging sundries. Demonstration lasts about one and a half hours after which the arrangements are raffled. Entrance fee for non members.