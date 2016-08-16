Top stage shows give golden glow to autumn programme at Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury

Hit musicals, great plays, comedy, opera and music concerts are all on the autumn programme at The Waterside Theatre in Aylesbury.

Little Shop of Horrors, Dirty Dancing and Sunny Afternoon will provide plenty of musical entertainment in the lead up to Christmas, with drama coming from The Woman in Black, and plenty of one night musical shows from UB40, The Hollies and Seventies idols, writes Heather Jan Brunt.

Rhydian Roberts stars in the charming and kooky classic, Little Shop of Horrors (September 13 - 17).

The hilarious show tells the story of lowly flower shop assistant Seymour Krelborn who becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers a strange, exotic plant. He hopes the plant will impress the glamorous colleague he is secretly in love with, but then the plant develops a voracious appetite and life becomes weird for everyone.

Two days later the romantic coming of age story of Baby and Johnny, Dirty Dancing, takes to the Waterside stage with the promise of that iconic lift at the end of the show (September 19 - 24).

Set in early Sixties America, Baby is on holiday with her family when she falls in love with the resort dance teacher.

This is followed by Sunny Afternoon, the multi award winning hit West End musical now on tour (September 27 - October 1).

Telling the story of The Kinks’ rise to fame, the show includes all their hits and promises to be a lively show with the audience up on their feet and a real concert atmosphere.

Save The Last Dance For Me (October 3 - 8) follows two teenage sisters through a holiday to the seaside in the summer of 1963 and includes plenty of hits from the period such as Teenager In Love and Viva Las Vegas.

Ellen Kent’s Opera Festival presents Puccini’s tragic tale of doomed Mimi and her love for a penniless writer in La Boheme on October 20 and Verdi’s equally tragic tale of war, jealousy and revenge in Aida on October 21.

The spine chilling ghost story Woman In Black (November 29 - December 3) arrives just before the pantomime, with the tale of a lawyer obsessed that a curse has been cast over himself and his family.

There are plenty of one night shows to look forward to, with Jane McDonald visiting on Thursday September 8 and the Chinese State Circus dropping in with a show suitable for all the gamily the next night on Friday September 9.

Fans of the Bay City Rollers will be delighted to hear that lead singer Les McKeown will be in town with his band on Sunday October 2 to roll back the years and perform the Rollers’ top hits including Shang-a-Lang, Summerlove Sensation and Give A Little Love.

More nostalgia arrives in the shape of Jimmy Osmond, a member of the Seventies pop family The Osmonds, with his Andy Williams tribute show, Moon River and Me on Friday October 14.

And UB40 fans are in for a treat when the band takes to the stage on Monday October 24, followed by The Hollies on Saturday November 12

Tribute acts to look forward to include homages to Elvis, Abba and Whitney Houston in October and The Carpenters and Queen in November.

And comedy includes visits from Al Murray, Jim Davidson and Sean Lock.

For full details of all shows, dates, times and ticket prices, and to purchase tickets go to www.atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Box office on 0844 871 7607.