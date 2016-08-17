Aylesbury band headline outdoor concert

Following in the footsteps of Toyah and Toploader, this year’s free outdoor concert at Vale Park in Aylesbury will be headlined by Skasouls UK, a local band that has become very popular very quickly.

Formed just six years ago, the seven-piece band was the final act before Toploader played at Hobble on the Cobbles in 2014, and many who were there felt the Ska guys created the most exciting energy with the crowd as they performed their frantic, up-tempo ska.

Now, after playing on the same bill as bands such as The Selecter, The Feeling and Razorlight, and putting together their own debut album, the guys are ready to set Vale Park alight on Saturday August 27 with Live in the Park, the gig that has replaced Hobble on the Cobbles.

The all-day fun starts at noon with plenty of other bands (more about that next week), and then Skasouls will take to the stage in the evening.

Their set will include plenty of familiar ska music from bands like Madness, The Specials, Bad Manners and Desmond Dekker and the Aces.

So concert goers will be able to dance and sing along to music including It Must Be Love. Ghost Town, Message To You Rudy, Lip Up Fatty and 007 Shanty Town.

The lads will also play a few of their own original songs including Disco Ska Bar which was released earlier this year on iTunes, Spotify and Amazon.

The concert in Vale Park is expected to attract thousands again as it did last year, and is an ideal opportunity for the whole family to be together, with over eight hours of live music and loads of other activities in the park for all age groups. Everyone is encouraged to take a picnic and plenty of fluids - especially if you intend to dance the day and night away!

Skasouls travel around the south east for their gigs and have played in London, but must of them live locally.

Founding member and band manger Martin Kent on keyboards is from Princes Risborough; so is singer Dave McClenaghan; and lead guitarist John Woods.

Trombonist Dave Steptoe lives in Aylesbury; bass guitarist and backing vocalist Ray Rowswell lives in Bierton; drummer Matt Manning is originally from Aylesbury but now lives in Egham, Surrey; and newest member saxophonist Nick Blake lives in Wallingford.

Martin decided to become a pro musician in early 2010 after being made redundant from his City finance job and joined a ska band in Oxford. When two old mates came to watch him they suggested starting up Skasouls UK, so Martin told them to collect together the best local musicians they could find and after one rehearsal the band was formed. Two saxophonists have been lost along the way, but other than that, the line up remains as it was at the beginning.