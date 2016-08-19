Art inspired by summer sun

Summer Collection is a fantastic range of diverse art and craft by a wide selection of British artists and makers themed around summer.

The exhibition at the Obsidian Art Gallery in Stoke Mandeville features art inspired by the beach and coastline and English summer meadows and is full of colour and variety. The selected artists include several local artists as well as many from further afield.

Local work includes textile art by Barbara Shaw and Myra Hutton, print making from Alexandra Buckle and Lindsey Graham, paintings by Amanda Curbishley, Angela Fielder and Anna Watkins, ceramic sculpture by Jeremy White, glass by Jenny Hoole and jewellery by Kerry Newth.

One of the artists from further afield, who is exhibiting at Obsidian for the first time, is textile artist Lindsey Tyson from Scarborough.

Her work is inspired and driven by her love of her surroundings. A weaver by trade, she sidestepped into the world of felt making, creating a range of textile art inspired by nature.

Also showing for the first time is Julie Fountain from Worcestershire, with a summery range of coast-inspired glass jewellery. She creates each bead by hand using a technique known as lampwork, melting and shaping rods of Italian glass in a high temperature flame, first to create the decorative components, then the beads themselves.

Glass also features in the work of Tamsin Abbott, recently featured on BBC’s Countryfile, who creates stained glass panels.

The Summer Collection is on at Obsdian Art Gallery until Sunday September 18.

The gallery is open from 10am - 5pm on weekdays and Saturdays and from noon through to 4pm on Sundays and August Bank Holiday.

Entry is free and all work is for sale.