Disabled young people are being given a brilliant opportunity to learn how to fish, on a six-week inclusive angling course which includes a competition and barbeque in the final week.

The £10 course has been organised by Aylesbury Vale District Council. Support from Leap, funding from Sport England’s Sportivate initiative and volunteers from The Tring Anglers have helped make the low-cost course possible.

Disabled young people aged 11 to 21 and their parents and carers are invited to join friendly coaches from The Tring Anglers. Each week they’ll learn more about the basics of angling, from hooks and bait, to casting and handling their catch.

Richard Pilkington The Tring Anglers said: “This course is a great chance to learn a skill for life and meet new people. We’re delighted to get involved and share our expertise and passion for fishing.”

The course takes place at Marsworth Startops car park between 6.30pm and 8.30pm on Thursdays between 8 June and 13 July. Spaces are limited and can be booked at www.aylesburyvaledc.gov.uk/sportivate or by calling 01296 474 301.