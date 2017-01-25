Strang leads Chinnor back to the top after hard-fought win

Chinnor have gone back to the top of National League Division Two South, for the time being at least, after this week’s 16-10 home win over Redingensians.

This was Chinnor’s first game at Kingsey Road in 2017 and it ended in a hard-fought but deserved victory over their local rivals despite the disappointment of Matt Williams .

“For all the possession we had, our final pass or crucial decisions let us down,” said Chinnor’s director of rugby.

“We left three or four scoring opportunities on the paddock. That said, all credit must go to a well-organised Redingensians defence and we are happy to take the win.

“We are unbeaten at home in the last 12 months and that is an important statistic in our endeavour to be in the top two.”

Chinnor made three changes to the side that beat Barnstaple last weekend with Ben Manning, Bevon Armitage and Oscar Heath all starting albeit only after the pitch passed a late inspection.

On a bitterly cold day, the conditions were difficult for both sides to put together any sustained passage of play but Chinnor opened the scoring on six minutes with a Basil Strang penalty.

Chinnor had a period of sustained pressure in the first quarter but were guilty of spilling the ball in good positions on a number of occasions.

After 18 minutes, the Rams were penalised for not releasing in their 22 after excellent work by Alex Bradley, Strang took the points to make it 6-0.

Sam Guttridge replied for the Rams with his own penalty, however Chinnor then seized control on the half-hour mark when they stole a visiting line-out and Strang broke clear to score a fine individual try under the posts.

The conversion put the home side 13-3 to the good and that lead was then extended further by that man Strang, who slotted over his third penalty prior to half-time.

That was the way it stayed for Chinnor in what was to be an attritional second period as the Rams earned themselves a losing bonus-point with a converted try on 54 minutes while Chinnor held on for victory.

Chinnor, who are now top after several other games were postponed due to the weather, visit bottom-of-the-table Exmouth this weekend.