Stow delivers the winning kick as resurgent Ducks find their groove

Aylesbury RFC head coach Jon Lambden is hoping his side can now use their growing confidence as a springboard for the rest of the season following Saturday’s hard-fought 23-20 win over Buckingham.

The Ducks began the season with three successive defeats but Saturday’s success, their second win on the spin, lifts them up to seventh in the Southern Counties North.

“This was a home game opportunity to build on the winning performance away at Bletchley,” said Lambden after Saturday’s visit of near neighbours Buckingham.

“The focus of the team was to push the set-piece a little more, be more effective and physical at the breakdown and try and create a wider threat.

“The team did well in all these areas keeping pressure on the opposition. The back row again took the game to the opposition while the tight five worked tirelessly at giving the platform the team needed.

“This allowed Alex Shearer to show good control and attacking vision at 10 and good go forward from the backs especially Nicky Mercer at 13.

“They are developing new patterns of play and with two wins in two, have the beginnings of some momentum and will now look forward with growing confidence.”

High on confidence after their triumph at Bletchley last time out, Aylesbury made a bright start at Ostler’s Field on Saturday and had the the edge in both the set-piece and the breakdown and consequently dominated field position.

Despite this, however, Buckingham’s first two visits to the Aylesbury 22 resulted in two scores as an excellent long kick by Ed Kinman drove play into the home 22, and the relieving kick was charged down by Joel Coxon, who had a straight run to the try-line.

Coxon added a penalty but in-between, Ducks full-back James Woodcock scored twice before half-time, once returning a kick and then finishing off a good attacking play.

The two teams remained evenly-matched, as reflected by the scoreline, with two penalties giving Buckingham good line-out positions which in turn allowed their forwards to get a drive going, and twice this resulted in tries.

But Aylesbury came back with a line-out drive of their own as substitute Jordan Abbott broke free to score.

With the game tied at 20-20, Aylesbury drove forward from the restart, and forced the Buckingham forwards offside, with Dave Stow landing an excellent long range penalty to put Ay’s back ahead.

That was enough to seal victory despite Buckingham’s best efforts, and now Aylesbury hope to make it three wins on the trot when they visit Gosford All Blacks this week.