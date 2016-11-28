Sixth straight win keeps Ducks marching up the table

Aylesbury continued their steady ascent up the Southern Counties North with a sixth successive victory on Saturday when they eased to a 31-10 home win over Milton Keynes.

After three successful away games on the bounce, Aylesbury were back at Ostler’s Field for the visit of nearby Milton Keynes, and they again prevailed to climb to fourth in the table.

“Overall I’m pleased with another win,” said head coach Jon Lambden afterwards. “In terms of possession we deserved a bonus-point win with the forwards dominant and building on their efforts especially in the set piece .

“Front row of Andy Stobbs and Matt Birch were very solid at scrum time and dominant in the line-out with top work from Cory Neighbour and Alex Inglis.

“At times we made hard work of the match but MK worked hard to the end and never let it be easy.

“We have been practising on being more direct to get some more forward momentum before going wider in attack. This needs more development to produce a smoother integration with the backs.

“We have attacking options as evidenced by a big forwards pick and go score as well as an open play score starting at a Milton Keynes scrum on the half way where they lost control of the ball and Sam Richardson showed good pace to set up the attack which finished after crisp passing by the posts.

“Congratulations to Dave Stow with four conversions and a penalty which was really important contribution to the team.”

Aylesbury wasted no time in taking the game to MK on Saturday and their early pressure was rewarded when Cory Neighbour crossed the try line.

Dave Stow added the extras and after the visitors replied with a try of their own, Aylesbury’s forwards powerfully drove MK back and second row Ben Dukes grounded the ball for a second home score.

With Stow knocking over his second conversion, the Ducks led 14-5 at half-time.

Aylesbury continued their dominance into the second-half and, from another forward drive, Neighbour claimed his second try of the day, Stow again converting.

As the game moved into the final quarter, Liam d’Almeida dived over to secure the bonus-point for the hosts and Stow maintained his 100 per cent kicking record as he added the extras to put Ay’s 28-5 up.

MK briefly hit back with an unconverted score by the ever-reliable boot of Stow ensured Aylesbury had the final say when he slotted over a penalty.

Aylesbury now enjoy a week off before returning to action on December 10 when they will welcome Stow-on-the-Wold to Ostler’s Field.