Late flurry keeps Chinnor’s winning run going

Chinnor left it late to overcome Redigensians 32-17 and maintain their winning start to the season in National League Division Two South.

Rams went into an early lead through an Atkins penalty but Chinnor began to build pressure with a series of attacks.

The home side foundered on stiff resistance until Kieron Goss darted through a hole for Chinnor’s first try on 18 minutes, and more pressure was rewarded just a few moments later when Danny Barnes strolled over unopposed.

Bertie Hopkin slotted the conversion to increase the away side’s lead and with Rams’ Tom Vooght then yellow carded for scooping the ball back from a ruck, Chinnor threatened to run riot.

A Hopkin penalty extended their advantage before Barnes expertly dived full length to gather the ball and then casually dot down to put Chinnor 20-3 ahead, but Rams began to get more into the match and a series of quick rucks ended with Dan Sanders crashing over for their first try.

Clearly heartened by their first score, Rams began to dominate territory. They forced a series of scrum penalties and the referee eventually lost patience and sin binned Chinnor’s Jay Tyack for collapsing the scrum, which was immediately followed by the home side’s second try.

Now just three points in arrears at 20-17, all the momentum was with Rams, however the introduction of prop Andy Berry immediately evened up the scrum and Chinnor went back on the attack again.

A long period of possession ended with skipper Bevon Armitage bursting through to dot down Chinnor’s bonus-point try on 59 minutes.

Hopkin’s conversion eased the pressure further and this seemed to deflate the hosts as the last 10 minutes were all Chinnor against a valiant home defence in the 22.

The dam broke when George Messum picked from the back of a ruck and went straight through for Chinnor’s fifth try, completing victory.

Chinnor remain second and entertain bottom side Exmouth this weekend.