Lambden sees the positives as Ducks slide to another defeat

Aylesbury head coach Jon Lambden felt there were plenty of positives to take from his side’s 24-10 defeat to Beaconsfield at the weekend, their second loss from two games in the Southern Counties North.

The Ducks travelled to fellow Bucks side Beaconsfield looking to make amends for their opening day defeat, however they were unable to do so as the hosts eased to victory.

Lambden said afterwards: “A loss away is always disappointing but in our journey to expand and develop our game there were many positives.

“The match was made very difficult once we had conceded two tries through the midfield from set-piece play in the first half. The team tightened up this area in the second-half well and produced a good balance of play between backs and forwards to create pressure positions only to fall foul of new law interpretations.

“The big positives were solid set-piece with an improvement in line-out drive backed by good control at 9 and 10.

“Will Travis was outstanding with a very good all round game to back up his known passing excellence. The midfield also created good wider attacks putting pressure on the opposition defence.

“The team as a whole produced a better balance between kicking and continuity. Key areas now are to get a harder and more efficient edge at the breakdown. This is a challenge especially for the back row which will then need quicker and more effective support from the tight 5.

“There were key injuries to James Serrano and Marc Butcher which will test our squad strength when we next play in two weeks. In this context the IIs’ game next Saturday is even more important.

“We look forward to further big turnout at training to maintain squad momentum.”

Beaconsfield led 7-0 and 10-5 but Sam Page and Andy Hackett both scored for Aylesbury to level at 10-10, only for the home side to add two converted tries without reply.

Aylesbury host Bicester this weekend.