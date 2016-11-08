Lambden salutes Aylesbury’s best display to date after Wycombe win

Aylesbury head coach Jon Lambden saluted Saturday’s 28-25 victory away at local rivals High Wycombe as one of his side’s ‘best all-round performances’ so far this season.

Having led 16-6 at half-time, the Ducks had to survive a late Wycombe rally but they successfully saw out a fourth win on the spin to move seventh in the Southern Counties North.

Lambden said: “A bonus-point win away from home reflected one of the best all-round performances so far this season from Aylesbury.

“Scores came in the first-half from a 5m line-out and a good finish on the right wing from Dave Stow after some good team continuity.

“In between, the team defence filling the pitch and incorporating good line speed kept High Wycombe on the back foot. When they reverted to kicking for territory, the back three returned with interest with man of the match Liam D’Almeida putting in some accurate return kicks.

“In the second-half the team lived more in their own half and conceded a soft try from some rewind play by High Wycombe.

“Nicky Mercer ran back an exit kick only to keep running and score a good individual try. On the next visit, following a good breakout from Sam Richardson, who had a good first start at scrum-half, the forwards secured their second pack effort try and the team’s fourth with a push over scrum finished off by Gary Horne.

“In the following period we defended our own try line, to a man putting bodies on the line to finally get a turnover and clear their line, however with the score at 28-11, this encouraging effort unfortunately fell away and with Wycombe not slacking off, they came back with two converted tries to gain a bonus-point, with the final whistle a bit of relief to Aylesbury supporters.

“We go forward now with better evidence of a 15 man team effort with good team defence , dominant set piece and improved team and backs attack. This was a well-deserved fourth win on the run.”

Dave Stow’s two penalties had Aylesbury level at 6-6 early on, and the Ducks then wrestled the initiative as Stow and captain Gary Horne scored.

Nicky Mercer went over after the restart before Horne secured the bonus-point with a fourth try that ultimately secured victory despite Wycombe’s late flurry.

Aylesbury are seventh and next play a week on Saturday when they travel to Marlow.