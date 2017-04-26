Lambden pleased with progress in first season after Ducks end in style

Aylesbury head coach Jon Lambden has been pleased with the progress and improvement his side have made over the course of the season after they ended their campaign with a 57-5 victory over Wallingford at a packed Ostler’s Field on Saturday.

The Ducks had little to play for having missed out on promotion but that didn’t prevent them from putting in a dominant performance and claiming a convincing victory.

Speaking afterwards, head coach Jon Lambden said: “Wallingford was the opening fixture at the start of our season, a 10-5 loss, and with a very big score win on this last match it can only be a positive picture of both how and how much this team has improved.

“The first game was dour and one-dimensional. This game saw an integration of backs and forwards with quality tries coming from all sections of the team.

“The opening score was a good example coming from a turnover which then went through several pairs of hands before being finished off by Dan Whittall on the left wing.

“In addition there was good defence with the only negative aspect being two yellow cards.

“We now end the season having maintained a very good set-piece and adding real team and backs potency.

“With excellent direction from Will Travis at 9 and Alex Shearer at 10 the team played genuine 15 man rugby, which of course will and should raise high expectations for next year’s campaign.”

Aylesbury secured third place in the Southern Counties North in style and they were quickly into their stride on Saturday with Dan Whittall and Will Travis going over.

Alex Shearer converted both and after Wallingford hit back with their only try of the game, Aylesbury ran riot as Andy Stobbs, Cory Neighbour and Scott McKenzie all barrelled over to put the hosts 31-5 ahead at half-time.

Aylesbury’s dominance remained in the second-half as further tries from Whittall, Pete Gorley, McKenzie and Shearer ensured they finished the season with a comprehensive bonus-point victory.