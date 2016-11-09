It’s a perfect 10 for superb Chinnor after title rivals are dispatched

Chinnor made it a perfect 10 when they produced another sizzling performance to sweep aside title rivals Old Elthamians and go six points clear at the top of National League Division Two South.

Billed up as a top-of-the-table clash between two high quality sides, Saturday didn’t disappoint as Chinnor outscored their visitors by six tries to three for a stirring 40-22 win.

Old Elthamians were first to score when James Golledge touched down early on, however Chinnor came straight back as Junior Fatialofa picked a hole in the defence after a series of punishing drives.

A similarly engineered score from CJ Osazuwa following good work by Nathan Hannay put Chinnor 12-7 ahead.

Chinnor’s pack then began to dominate and a string of scrums led to a penalty try to the Oxfordshire boys when referee Mr Holsgrove lost patience with the visiting pack.

With Chinnor scrum-half Greg Goodfellow in the sin bin, Old Elthamians took full advantage when Jay Rudland-Thomas dotted down , but more gritty work from the Chinnor pack saw Nathan Hannay cross the whitewash for the bonus point-try and a half-time lead of 26-12.

Tom White, of Old Es, opened the second-half scoring with a penalty, however Chinnor battered away at the Old Elthamian line for an age before the unmarked Danny Barnes finally crossed out wide following a long pass from Greg Goodfellow.

The visitors came back with an impressive, against the grain, line from try scorer James Golledge, and White’s conversion closed the gap to just 11 points at 33-22.

But any thoughts of the visitors pulling off an unlikely comeback were quickly quashed as Chinnor kept up the pressure in the Old Elthamian 22 and things eventually gave when Bevon Armitage crossed wide out. Bertie Hopkin’s conversion finished the afternoon’s scoring and an excellent day’s work.

Chinnor, who have now won all 10 games this season, scoring a mammoth 453 points in the process, visit Canterbury this weekend.