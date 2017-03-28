Ducks target strong finish to season after away win at MK

Aylesbury’s slim hopes of promotion this season remain alive after a 31-15 victory at Milton Keynes on Saturday.

The bonus-point win keeps the Ducks in third place in the Southern Counties North but with just three games now left, they still trail second-placed Bicester by 10 points.

Head coach Jon Lambden said: “It was pleasing to be back to winning ways away from home with a bonus-point as well.

“The game somehow didn’t always flow but the players worked hard and on the whole held their shape and discipline.

“We definitely have a determination to make the most of the last few games and maintain our development and overall improvements whilst maintaining our established strengths at the set piece.”

Bar a gusting wind, playing conditions were almost perfect for Aylesbury’s short trip to Milton Keynes on Saturday, and the visitors were quick to make the most of it.

The Ducks set the early tempo and put the home side under pressure from the word go, with a strong forward drive resulting in prop Matt Birch forcing his way over.

Nicky Mercer’s conversion attempt drifted wide and MK hit back through a penalty, however after the hosts lost a man to the sin bin, Aylesbury capitalised on having an extra player when Cory Neighbour splashed over and Mecer converted.

That extended the lead to 12-3 at half-time and only a few minutes of the second-half had passed when Ducks captain mark Jeffers scored from close-range.

Again Mecer kicked the extra two points and though MK then ran in their first try, Aylesbury killed the game off through two quick scores.

First wing James Serrano went over in the corner to secure the bonus-point, then Mercer found a gap in the home side’s defence and ran in close to the posts.

Milton Keynes were to have the last say as they claimed a try on the final whistle leaving the full time score at 31-15.

Aylesbury are on the road again this weekend when they make the long trip to Stow-on-the-Wold.