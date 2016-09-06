Big friendly win leaves Ducks boss Lambden with tough decisions ahead of opener

Thursday saw Aylesbury 1st XV get a run out under the lights at Ostler’s Field for their pre-season warm up game against Stockwood Park.

This would be Aylesbury’s final chance to prepare for their upcoming league campaign starting on September 10 away at Wallingford and for coach Jon Lambden to get a final look at his squad before selecting his opening-day team.

Already this season’s Aylesbury side will have a very different look to it as two key players from the very successful team that made three consecutive play-off finals will be missing.

Both captain Adam Moore and top points scorer over the last three seasons James Woodfall will miss the entire season following surgery on their knee injuries.

The opening 10 minutes of the game were very closely fought but it was the home side who were first to get across the whitewash for the opening try when full-back James Woodcock made a strong break down the touchline to score in the corner and put Ay’s 5-0 ahead.

The game continued to be evenly matched and the score remained unchanged at the 40-minute mark.

The final 40 minutes, however, saw the Ducks go up a gear and put in a very confident performance with Liam d’Almeida first to cross on the wing followed by two further tries for Andy Blacklock on the other side.

With all three tries converted by Nicky Mercer, the final score was a healthy 26-0 win for the magenta & black.

Lambden said afterwards: “Another Thursday night fixture saw another very committed performance with more opportunity to add some decent attacking play to the solid defence shown in the previous week.

“The squad is still working well in developing its brand for 2016 and the guys understanding of their roles is developing and improving steadily.

“With a second team match this Saturday there will be some tough selection decisions to come ahead of the first league matches on the 10th.”