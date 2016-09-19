Webber makes it a hat-trick in Texas

Mark Webber and his Porsche team-mates, Brendon Hartley and Timo Bernhard, scored a third successive victory in a round of the FIA World Endurance Championship when they won Saturday’s 6-Hours of the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The crew of the number 1 Porsche 919-Hybrid overcame high temperatures to win a thrilling sixth round of the WEC, the only visit of the series to North America this year.0

Porsche found themselves trailing behind the Audi R18 cars at the start, but as the race progressed, the number 1 Porsche began to show its pace and swept to victory.

The Audi R18 of Lucas di Grassi, Loic Duval and Oliver Jarvis finished second, with Toyota claiming third with their TS050-Hybrid driven by Stephane Sarrazin, Mike Conway and Kamui Kobayashi.

Webber said: “This race was really tough. The weather was really hot and it made for some difficult conditions as the race was run at such a high-speed pace.

“This result is great for Porsche and we have been able to maintain the lead in the Manufacturers’ Standings.”

By claiming a third victory of the season, Webber, Hartley and Bernhard have moved into fourth position in the overall standings with a tally of 78.5 points. The table is headed by the crew of Porsche number 2.

Three rounds of the WEC remain, and with 78 points still available, Webber’s championship hopes are not yet over.

The victories in Germany, Mexico and the United States have kept the number 1 Porsche 919-Hybrid in contention after a disappointing start to the campaign at Silverstone in April and Spa-Francorchamps in May.

Webber added: “We have three races remaining, with the next one taking place at Fuji in Japan. The World Endurance Championship visits some great tracks and really is a great series to be involved with.”