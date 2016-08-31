Webber back on track for fifth round of 2016 WEC season

The 2016 FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) continues on Saturday when the fifth round of the season takes place in Mexico, writes James Beckett.

Fresh from media duties at the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa on Sunday, Aston Clinton’s Mark Webber will lead the Porsche team’s challenge in the 6-Hours of Mexico this weekend at the Circuit Hermanos Rodriguez.

Webber, winner of the last round of the WEC in Germany in July, will share driving duties in the number 1 Porsche 919-Hybrid with Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley.

Despite winning in Germany, the trio are currently placed eighth in the points standings because of poor performances in the opening races.

The number 2 Porsche 919-Hybrid of Neel Jani, Marc Lieb and Romain Dumas is the championship leading car, having a healthy points margin at the top of the table due to victory at Le Mans in June.

Thirty-two cars will start Saturday’s race, and Webber says: “It will be good to be back on-track. We will be chasing very hard as we try to claw back as many championship points as possible this weekend.”

Including this race there are still five rounds of the 2016 WEC remaining.

Webber added: “We have plenty of races left in which to score points. We can’t afford any further bad races though. Every race counts from now on.”