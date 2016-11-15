Retiring Webber gears up for one final time

Mark Webber will contest the final race of his professional racing career this weekend when he takes part in the final round of the 2016 FIA World Endurance Championship.

Webber will race in Saturday’s 6-Hours of Bahrain in the number 1 Porsche 919-Hybrid, sharing driving duties with Timo Bernhard and Brendon Hartley, and the trio have an outside chance of retaining their crown this weekend.

Porsche secured the 2016 Manufacturers’ title in China two weeks ago, and this weekend hope to secure the Drivers’ title with either the crew of the number 2 919-Hybrid, Romain Dumas, Neel Jani and Marc Lieb, who currently head the standings or Webber and his team-mates. Toyota and Audi also both have teams in contention for overall victory.

Webber said: “This will be an emotional weekend for sure. It is the end of a career that has seen me racing in great races, in great cars all around the world. To end my career with Porsche feels the right thing to do and it would be great to finish with a victory.”

The FIA World Endurance Championship will not just be saying goodbye to Mark Webber this weekend, but also Audi Sport. The German manufacturer has long been a giant in the world of endurance racing and the Le Mans 24-Hour Race.

Webber added:, “Audi have been the benchmark for so many teams in the WEC and at Le Mans for so many years. The championship and Le Mans will miss Audi for sure. They have been great competitors and entertained many people.”

Pre-qualifying for the 6-Hours of Bahrain starts tomorrow (Thursday), with qualifying on Friday. The race takes place on Saturday, with cars racing under floodlights that will illuminate the desert track.