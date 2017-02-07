New racing team to be based in Aylesbury ahead of 2019 Le Mans venture

A new racing team, with its sights set on contesting the 2019 Le Mans 24-Hour Race, has this week said that the headquarters for their project will be based within the Aylesbury area, writes James Beckett.

The team, who have yet to formally announce their full plans, have been in discussion with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO), the organisers of the Le Mans 24-Hour Race, regarding an entry for the famous French endurance race in 2019, and have also recently been evaluating which chassis to use before settling for Porsche – a manufacturer who has enjoyed recent success at the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Speaking for the new team, Jonathan Chelmsford said: “We are very excited about this project. This is something that has been in the pipeline for four or five years and now we believe this is the right time to press ahead.

“The Le Mans 24-Hour Race is world famous, and is an iconic race that many people visit and racers want to compete in. We plan to gain an entry to this race and fight to the best of our ability. In many ways this whole project is in its early stages, but to get this far considerable work has already been carried out as cars and drivers have been evaluated and tested.

“We have a number of drivers interested in being part of this, and our intention is to have a community element to this project to help those living locally to the team enjoy being part of it.

“We should have further information to release prior to this year’s Le Mans event that takes place in June.”