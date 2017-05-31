New Aylesbury team on course to compete at 2019 Le Mans

A new racing team based within the Aylesbury area have confirmed that their plans to contest the Le Mans 24-Hour Race in the future are firmly on-track.

The team will have headquarters in the Vale and their spokesman, Jonathan Chelmsford, this week said that discussions with the Automobile Club de l’Ouest, the organisers of the Le Mans 24-Hour Race were progressing.

Chelmsford said: “As announced back in February we are working really hard to secure a position on the grid at Le Mans for 2019 or 2020, and at this stage everything is progressing very well.

“We have been able to show to the ACO and a major manufacturer that we are very serious and we are in a delicate phase right now as funding for the project is being finalised.”

Chelmsford did confirm that the team are also looking at moving into GT4 competition for 2018, to allow the new team and drivers the opportunity to gain valuable race experience ahead of participation at the Circuit de la Sarthe and the Le Mans 24-Hour Race.

Chelmsford said: “GT4 cars are very popular and are many options exist for competition.

“We are looking at running a car within the British GT Championship, which would be a very simple way of doing things, but we also like the look of the SRO organised GT4 European Series.

“This series has two competitions, the Northern and Southern Cup, and race across Europe.

“These options are very attractive to us, and we will be looking for consistent race mileage as we work towards our ultimate goal of participation in France and Le Mans.”

With the 2017 Le Mans 24-Hour Race only just over three weeks away, Chelmsford said: “Back in February we promised we would release further details of this project prior to Le Mans, and we are happy to do so.

“We are working very hard to reach our final goal of racing at Le Mans and the GT4 participation in 2018 will go along way to making that happen for drivers and the team.”

And he added: “And, also as initially indicated, this Le Mans-based project will involve the whole community, and those living locally to our team headquarters within the Aylesbury Vale will all have the opportunity to be part of the fun. We plan to bring motor racing to the public.”