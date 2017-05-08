Kapadia in for a busy weekend as Vale trio gear up for Itialian Job

Three Aylesbury Vale racers will be in action at the famous Monza Autodrome in Italy this weekend, racing in the European Le Mans Series and the new Michelin Le Mans Cup.

Pitstone’s Alex Kapadia will be a very busy man, driving for the RLR MSport team in both competitions. The 2015 Le Mans 24-Hour racer will share the RLR MSport LMP3 car in the Le Mans Cup race on Saturday with Ross Warburton, while driving it with John Farano and Morten Dons in the 4-Hours of Monza on Sunday afternoon.

Having recently tested the Nissan-powered car at the Portimao track in Portugal, Kapadia said: “I am really looking forward to this weekend. It is going to be very busy with two events across the three days of track action.

“The team are well prepared and this is our final race weekend before the Le Mans Cup moves to France for the Road To Le Mans races that take place during the build-up to the Le Mans 24-Hours.”

Kapadia will be joined on the ELMS grid by Ross Gunn, the youngster again driving for Andrew Howard’s Beechdean AMR team.

Gunn, a member of the British Racing Drivers’ Club Superstar scheme, designed to help the careers of talented young British drivers, will share driving duties in the LMGTE specification Aston Martin Vantage V8 with team-boss Howard, and Aston Martin ‘works’ driver, Darren Turner.

Third in the GTE class at Silverstone last month, Gunn and Beechdean are eager to improve in Italy, with Gunn saying: “Monza is a famous track and this weekend should be good for us as a team.”

The Beechdean AMR Aston is entered to race in next month’s Le Mans 24-Hours and Gunn will be keen to impress with two seats in the car for the race yet to be finalised.

The fast Monza straights should suit the Aston Martin, and the Beechdean crew will be lining-up alongside six other GTE cars on the class entry list including cars from Ferrari, Porsche and Chevrolet.

Waddesdon’s Tom Onslow-Cole will also be at Monza, driving for Ram Racing in the Le Mans Cup. He will pilot the number 5 Mercedes AMG GT3 with Dutch driver, Remon Vos.