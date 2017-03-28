Ingram up to speed and on form ahead of BTCC season opener

Tom Ingram has underlined his and Speedworks Motorsport’s credentials ahead of the 2017 British Touring Car Championship, by pacing the field in his Toyota Avensis in the only official pre-season test at Donington Park.

Speedworks is heading into its seventh year in the world’s premier and most fiercely-disputed tin-top series, buoyed by having claimed its maiden victory in 2016 and subsequently engineered a significant overhaul of the #80 Avensis during the winter months.

After pulling the wraps off the Avensis’ striking new livery, Ingram proved its potential by posting an early benchmark. The talented young Bucks ace would remain at the top of the timing screens for the duration of the four-hour test session, completing a total of 55 laps.

Ahead of this weekend’s season-opener at Brands Hatch, Ingram said: “The facelifted Avensis looks awesome and is unquestionably a step forward.

“It’s very easy to drive on the edge, which is a good feeling and we managed to complete a lot of work and evaluate a variety of different set-ups and race strategies.

“ Being fastest doesn’t mean a great deal at this stage because you never know what your rivals are doing, but it’s always nice to end up at the top of the timesheets and it was encouraging to be so competitive with a fair amount of weight in the car.

“I think we can be confident going to Brands Hatch.

“We know we have a quick car underneath us thanks to a tremendous effort by the entire team over the winter, but by the same token, nobody else has stood still and it’s clearly going to be an exceptionally tough season – probably the toughest since I joined the BTCC. I can’t wait to get going!”