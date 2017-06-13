Gunn all set for the off as Le Mans race day fast approaches

Ross Gunn will take to the Circuit de la Sarthe in Le Mans on Wednesday to qualify himself as a starter for this weekend’s Le Mans 24-Hour Race.

After completing a successful Pre-Test at the famous circuit in France last week, the Vale man will qualify for this weekend’s twice round the clock race by completing laps during Official Qualifying, which takes place from 9pm on Wednesday.

Free Practice sessions will have seen Gunn on-track throughout today as well, with final qualifying scheduled to take place on Thursday.

The part-public road course offers competitors a stern test, with cars reaching speeds in excess of 200mph on the fastest sections of the track.

Gunn will contest the race’s LM GTE Am class in a Beachdean AMR Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Sharing driving duties with the Beachdean team-boss, Andrew Howard and 2016 Le Mans racer, Oliver Bryant, Gunn said this week: “We enjoyed a good test day and everything has been going well since. The build-up to Le Mans is pretty spectacular and is really a week long festival of motoring in France.

“We will all be very ready to start driving once the time comes for practice to start. The team has good Le Mans experience, and the Aston Martin Racing team are well prepared for the challenges that this race can offer.

“Le Mans is not an easy race to compete in, and I am really looking forward to my first adventure here. I hope it will be the first of many.”

The LM GTE Am class, in which Gunn and his team-mates will compete, is the smallest grouping within the race but that does not make it any less competitive.

The GT cars are popular entrants in the race that will see GT cars, in two classes, racing wheel-to-wheel against prototype cars contesting the race’s top two tiers.

While not racing in the Le Mans 24-Hours itself, both Alex Kapadia and Tom Onslow-Cole will be on-track at Le Mans, driving in the Road To Le Mans races that take place tomorrow and Saturday morning prior to the start of the big race at 3pm.

Kapadia, who is due to drive a Ligier JSP3-Nissan in the LMP3 class of the Road To Le Mans race alongside Martin Rich, said: “Last week I was racing a NASCAR at Brands Hatch and now I am in Le Mans to drive a prototype car.

“The cars could not be any different, the NASCAR is really agricultural, while the LMP3 car is a custom built prototype car designed for high speeds at tracks such as Le Mans.

“I think we have a good chance of scoring a strong result, and the two races should offer us a chance to show well against some very strong opposition.”

Onslow-Cole will be making his Circuit de la Sarthe debut where he’ll drive a GT3 specification Mercedes-Benz AMG in the GT3 class. The car, run by former Le Mans 24-Hours team, Ram Racing, will also be driven by Dutchman Remon Vos.

Onslow-Cole said: “I am looking forward to this event, I have had a busy few weeks but being part of Le Mans will be very special. We have two races and will be looking to perform to the best of our ability.”