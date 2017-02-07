Skiier Sarah selected to represent team GB in Italy

Aylesbury Vale skier Sarah Glasgow has been selected to represent Great Britain at the ‘35th Pinnochio’ international children’s races in Abetone in Italy.

Sarah attended selection races held in Austria at the beginning of January. After skiing well and achieving good results in the races, she has been selected by BSS to represent GB at the ‘35th Pinocchio’ International children’s races at the end of March.

Selection was her main goal for the 2016/2017 season and is a fantastic way to end her time in children’s racing. Sarah will now progress to FIS [International Ski Federation] racing competing against all age groups over 16.

Sarah said: “I am really happy to have been selected to represent GB at the races in Abetone. I have worked hard on my skiing and fitness and am excited to see how I perform against skiers from other countries. It will be great experience!”

Sarah’s parents Steve and Sue said: “We are very proud of Sarah and the hard work she has put in over the years. Little did we know when she put on skis aged three that she would represent her country. We will be in Abetone supporting the team and waving our Union Jacks, much to Sarah’s embarrassment!”

Sarah has also had great support from her club EDEP, which is based in Italy and especially the input and encouragement from her main coaches Stephen Edwards and Mark Vinter.

“We are grateful to the RLS which grants her Sports Leave which allows her to pursue her love of skiing and manage her academic studies when abroad.”

Sarah is currently in Italy training before competing in the English Alpine Championships next week. She will be home briefly before heading out to Abetone.