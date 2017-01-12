Olympians come to Aqua Vale open day

Olympic swimmers Steve Parry and Rebecca Adlington made sure that Aqua Vale’s open day went swimmingly this weekend.

More than 4,000 people arrived at the Everyone Active centre to take part in a range of free activities throughout the day including free family swimming and pool inflatable sessions as well as group exercise and personal training taster sessions, and use of the gym.



Steve and Rebecca hosted swimming demonstrations and activities, for young local swimmers who were watched on by their families.



Rebecca Adlington, who is a two time Olympic gold medalist, said: “What a great day we had on Saturday at Aqua Vale. So many kids were there getting autographs from all the Olympians and enjoying the water session.



“The kids all trying new different things from synchronised swimming to rookie lifeguard and they all had a great time doing it.



“The venue was fantastic. What a brilliant facility”



On the day Aqua Vale Swimming and Fitness Centre also launched a brand new Indoor cycling studio, with hugely popular taster sessions running throughout the day.



Everyone Active also hosted a prize draw to win an amazing hamper of prizes worth £3,500, won by Linda Ottonello and her daughter, from Aylesbury, who were very excited to have won the prize, having never won anything before.



For details, call Aqua Vale on 01296 488 555.