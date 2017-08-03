Horsewyse local stables open to the community for charity fun day

Residents of the Aylesbury community are invited to attend a new family fun day taking place at the Horsewyse local stables on Sunday 6 August.

The event will run 11am- 4pm, and is being organised by Heritage & Son funeral directors, part of the CPJ Field family. Entry costs are £5 per car, or £1 per person on foot.

Activities on offer include a bouncy castle, craft stalls, a delicious barbecue, tombola, raffles, games and pony rides.

CPJ Field will be in attendance with an information stall, ready to answer any questions about their services in an informal and approachable setting. They will also be running a competition to win riding lessons.

The venue, Horsewyse, is an equine riding and learning centre run as a community interest company (not for profit). They are open to all abilities, from complete beginner to advanced, and have Special Education Needs facilities to include activities for those with physical, behavioural and learning difficulties.

It's a cause particularly close to the heart of CPJ Field as trainee funeral director Becky Greenaway-Ewers and her partner keep their horses there and often help out as volunteers.

Proceeds from the day will also go to the Florence Nightingale Hospice in Aylesbury, which provides palliative and end-of-life care to people in the area who have life limiting illnesses such as chronic lung conditions, cancer and neurological conditions.

Becky Greenaway-Ewers from Heritage & Son said: “It's sure to be a lovely event for all families in the area. We are committed to supporting and strengthening our relationship with the local community and this should be a really fun day out.

“We’re aware that many people might feel nervous or apprehensive about entering a funeral home, so being involved in community events like this plays an important role in breaking down negative stereotypes and reassuring people that it is a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.”

Event details:

11am- 4pm Sunday 6th August

Horsewyse, Westfield Farm, Westfield Road, Long Credon, Aylesbury, HP18 9EW