Aylesbury’s Adi hopes his knock-out performance opens the door for ‘bigger and better things’

Aylesbury’s Adi Burden recorded a spectacular fourth round TKO victory over international opponent Georgi Valevski at the Indigo 02 Arena.

A star-studded ringside audience that included David Haye and Chris Eubank Jr witnessed Burden put in a career best performance.

Burden entered this fight in confident mood, boasting a 4-0 undefeated record including a points victory over Curtis Gargano in his last outing in June. Both Burden and Valevski tipped the scales well within the light heavyweight limit at 12 stone four pounds.

Burden began on the front foot, dominating the stocky Valeski with a crisp jab. The Aylesbury man looked for the right hand but Valeski was too cute, wary of it coming.

In the second round, Burden engaged well, seemingly having Valevski in trouble with a heavy left hook to the body. The Bulgarian fighter recovered well but looked as if he was starting to feel the pace, and a further right hand from the 22-year-old Englishman sent the gumshield loose from Valevski’s mouth to end a dominant second round.

As the bell sounded to signal the start of the third round, Burden was instructed by his corner team to switch the attack from head to body while Valevski was now looking to cover up and retreat.

The two combatants tangled at the end of the round, Valevski shipped a heavy left hook and ending up being decked in the neutral corner. The referee gave him the mandatory eight-second count before he made it to his feet and was saved by the bell.

In the final round, Burden became frustrated with the clearly tiring Valevski, throwing him from a clinch to the canvas but as his opponent got to his feet, the Aylesbury fighter went for the big finish and succeeded, landing a big right hand to the chin and the referee had seen enough.

Burden, who trains at Bicester Boxing Club, said: “It was a great opportunity for me to box on such a big stage. I believe I have done myself and my supporters proud. Hopefully this victory will take me on to bigger and better things.”

Burden’s trainer, Daza Usher, added: “Adi boxed well. He followed instructions and stuck to the game plan. There can always be room for improvement. After a short rest we’ll be back in the gym to build on this performance”

