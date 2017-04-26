Aylesbury boxer Hunzla represents England

A young boxer from Aylesbury, Hunzla Humzah, has been honoured with a call-up to represent England after boxing in the semi-finals of the National Junior Championships.

The 15-year-old, who is currently doing his GCSEs at The Mandeville School and boxes for High Wycombe Boxing Club, gave his opponent three separate standings counts before winning the bout, prompting his England call-up in the Three Nations Junior Championships in Sheffield where he secured an excellent silver medal.

He is now training towards competing in the final of the National Junior Boxing Championship.

After having the opportunity to represent England and working with the England team, Hunzla now aspires to fight in the European Boxing Championship later this year, followed by the Commonwealth and the Olympics.

Currently ranked second in the country, he would like to take this opportunity to thank High Wycombe Boxing Club and everyone who has helped him achieve his success to date.

The teenager would also like to thank England themselves for allowing him to represent his country and wear the England Jersey, as well as his personal sponsors, Clean Getaway Car Wash Auto Services.s