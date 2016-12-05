Workman scores all four as Aston topple in-form Enfield

Lewis Workman scored all four goals as Aston Clinton toppled high-flying Enfield Borough to reach the next round of the SSML Division Two Trophy.

Despite being ravaged by injuries, Aston made a flying start and were 2-0 ahead inside 25 minutes thanks to Workman.

Enfield went into the game on the back of a 16-game unbeaten run and they didn’t roll over easily, getting one back to halve the deficit going into half-time.

A controversial free-kick brought the home side level straight after the restart, but Aston went through the gears again and quickly re-established their dominance as two more well-taken goals from Workman put them 4-2 ahead.

A late Enfield strike made for a tense finish but Aston survived to make the next round.

Manager Jordan King said afterwards: “What a game! To come over here with the players we had missing and grind out a win even with two big players coming off injured is brilliant.

“I must say well done to young duo Alex Little and Archie Harrison who played out of their skin, and Ashley Jenkins pulled of one of best saves I have ever seen and everyone dug in deep for each other.

“We had to absorb a lot of pressure, but we kept our shape and discipline and played well on the counter attack. Lewis Workman was also unplayable and the goals are his reward.

“We now don’t have a game until December 17 which gives us a much-needed rest where hopefully we will get our injured players back.”