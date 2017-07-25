Three familiar faces back at Haywood Way as Haule’s squad takes shape

Three faces familiar to regulars at Haywood Way have put pen to paper and confirmed their places in Aylesbury FC’s squad for the upcoming Southern League campaign.

Ty Deacon has joined brothers Ashley and Jordan Jenkins in deciding to stay on with the Moles by signing Southern League forms for 2017/18 when the club will take their spot in Division One East.

Deacon has progressed from the club’s U18s where he was a prolific goalscorer from the tender age of 15. Now 19 and still developing, the quick and strong striker will be hoping to improve on last season’s tally of 11 goals in 49 outings.

At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper Ashley Jenkins previously played for Hale Leys United and Leighton Town and will provide stiff competition for James Weatherill, who has been FC’s regular between the sticks over the past few years, in the battle for the number one jersey.

Finally, Ashley’s brother Jordan is a tall, no-nonsense and dependable centre-back who impressed in his first season at the club last term. The 25-year-old partnered Ben Stevens and after helping the Moles to escape relegation trouble, he’s back for more.

FC are expected to announce further signings in the coming days and weeks.

As for their pre-season campaign, the Moles notched a second friendly victory on Saturday when two first-half goals were enough to overcome Combined Counties Premier Division side Bedfont Sports on a 3G pitch.

It was a game of two halves as manager Davis Haule starts to whittle down his squad and look at potential starters for their season-opening clash at Hayes & Yeading next month.

Aylesbury dominated the first 45 minutes and were rewarded with a first-half lead after Jeanmal Prosper and then Aston Goss, who converted a spot-kick, found the net.

A raft of changes followed and inevitably led to a more disjointed second-half as Bedfont pulled one back but the Moles held on for a second victory in four pre-season games.

There are just two friendlies left for Haule’s side after Tuesday’s game against Staines. This weekend FC visit Berkhamsted.