Table-topping Rangers strike at the death to stay three points clear

Risborough Rangers put their FA Vase disappointment behind them when they continued with their unbeaten start in the league with a 2-1 win over Hatfield Town on Saturday, a result which keeps them three points clear of the chasing pack in SSML Division One.

The match was an entertaining one with both sides playing attacking football, and Rangers began on top as chances fell to both Sam Ward and Lamar Mason-Williams early on.

Hatfield countered with some good football that belied their lowly position in the table and only three excellent saves from Rangers goalkeeper Lee Parrack kept the visitors at bay.

On 33 minutes, Risborough went ahead when a pin-point pass from Ward found Mason-Williams, who raced clear to score with aplomb.

Risborough then enjoyed a spell of dominance as Hatfield were left reeling, but the away keeper made several saves, most notably at the feet of Mason-Williams and Davies.

In the second-half both sides continued to create chances with Rangers having slightly the better opportunities.

Still Hatfield put Parrack to the test, but he comfortably dealt with most that came his way before a frantic and dramatic final few minutes.

With Rangers looking to have secured the points, Hatfield were awarded a penalty to everyone’s surprise and Webb smashed home to send the Hatfield players into raptures.

Rangers were not done yet though and as so often has happened this season, they secured the three points deep into injury-time. Steve Tavender launched a trademark long throw into the Hatfield six-yard box and under pressure from Joel Read at the near-post, the Hatfield keeper could only palm the ball into his own net, much to the home side’s jubilation.

Risborough visit Harpenden Town this weekend.