Stumbling Moles have two sent off in another defeat

Aylesbury FC’s frustrating season continued on Saturday when they were beaten 1-0 by Hanwell Town.

A controversial dismissal midway through the first-half shattered FC’s early running and when a penalty was conceded just a couple of minutes later, it gave the home team a mountain to climb.

The second-half dismissal of Ben Stevens for a second yellow should have been the signal for an onslaught of the home goal but instead Hanwell failed to offer a great deal and the game petered out.

Hanwell did have the first chance when Dean Allen with his snap shot failing to trouble goalkeeper Kyle Forster, while Stevens responded for Aylesbury by having a strong penalty appeal waved away.

Kai Walters was then denied by the fingertips of visiting keeper Melvin Minter before returning Mole Lamar Simpson created the next chance and his fine run ended with a creative curling shot which Forster was equal to.

Next followed the game’s defining moments. A hopeful punt forward saw Rob Tomlin adjudged to have held his man back from a clear run on goal. Minimal contact was made however the referee dismissed the midfielder with a straight red card.

From the free-kick, the ball was played into the FC box and a close range strike was struck against the hands of Stevens. Whether it was deliberate could be debated but it made no difference as Allen stroked home the subsequent penalty.

Deacon spurned a golden chance to level on 26 minutes before Stevens did likewise as the hosts remained a goal down at half-time.

Ben Bateman was introduced at the break to even up the Moles’ midfield but the second-half failed to live up to the action of the first as a heavy pitch coupled with poor vision from a relentless bank of fog made the going difficult.

Dean Allen struck a reasonable shot on 57 minutes and this was the prelude for the 2nd FC dismissal. Stevens had already received a caution in the first-half and with Hanwell players remonstrating with the referee after a strong yet combative challenge by the FC captain, Stevens was dismissed.

A pummelling by Hanwell was now on the cards but that failed to materialise, while a header by the all action Ty Deacon late on could have produced something but alas it was not to be.

The Moles visit rivals Aylesbury United on Boxing Day.