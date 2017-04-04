Spirited Ducks push in-form Farnborough close but come up just short

Aylesbury United gave as good as they got at Farnborough on Saturday but it just wasn’t enough as they were beaten 1-0 by the promotion-chasers.

Farnborough are sitting second in Division One Central but they didn’t have things all their own way against the mid-table Ducks, who were unfortunate not to take at least a point.

The high-flying hosts started quickly and scored in the second minute. Skipper Sam Pearce played a hopeful pass into the left channel where striker Perry Coles controlled and turned Ryan Kinnane, before finishing smartly, beating Jack Sillitoe at the near post.

The visitors could easily have crumbled given Farnborough’s league position but instead they responded impressively and only wasteful finishing from Bruno Brito, Sonny French and Reece Cameron prevented them from levelling.

Chances continued to flow at both ends in an entertaining and open second 45 minutes, during which United missed a fine opportunity to nick a point when former Ducks goalkeeper Zaki Oualah made a tremendous save to deny French.

Farnborough also looked a threat and they should have had a late second when Sam Pearce missed from 12 yards, though that did not prove costly as one goal proved enough for the win.

United now have successive home games, first against Uxbridge on Wednesday and then Chalfont St Peter on Saturday.