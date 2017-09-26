Sixth straight defeat leaves Moles in the bottom two

A sixth successive league defeat dropped Aylesbury FC into the bottom two of the Southern League East Division as they were beaten 2-0 away at Ashford Town on Saturday.

A spirited performance against league leaders AFC Dunstable had offered hope that FC could get something from Ashford but a lacklustre first-half showing effectively put the game out of reach and only goalkeeper James Weatherill prevented a bigger defeat.

With just one point to show for their efforts this season, which came on the opening day, the Moles are now second-bottom and above only pointless Hanwell Town.

After a relatively cagey first five minutes, the game erupted into life and with Ashford looking the more lively of the two teams, it didn’t take long for them to take the lead.

Jack Beadle was given far too much space by the visiting defence on the edge of the box and he made no mistake, slotting a low driven shot to the right of Weatherill with just seven minutes on the clock.

Despite this early setback, two minutes later FC almost found a quick-fire equaliser. Aston Goss played an intelligent pass over the top, picking out Jeanmal Prosper who powered through and chipped the goalkeeper, but agonisingly the ball was cleared off the line before it was poked in.

Ashford then bombarded the away goal and the score was only kept down by Weatherill’s heroics, but eventually the pressure told when Prosper diverted Alex Fisher’s corner into his own net.

The final chance of the half fell to the Moles when Jonny Montgomery picked out Kieron Schmidt who had broken away from the last man, however he couldn’t control and get a meaningful shot away.

The second period was somewhat of a damp squib as Ashford set out to protect their two-goal cushion, something which they succeeded after Ty Deacon and Prosper both spurned chances for the visitors.

Hafid Bounyafe was introduced late on for his Aylesbury debut and produced a lively cameo without being able to haul his side back into the game as timed ticked away and they fell to defeat.