Rumour Mill: Speculation over West Brom hotseat | Coleman targets Danny Ward | Richarlison subject to speculation

Speculation is mounting about the vacant managerial position at West Brom after they parted company with Tony Pulis on Monday.

The Daily Mail reports that Sam Allardyce is in the frame to take over at the Hawthorns, with the paper reporting the former England and West Ham boss is “featuring highly” in discussions about succeeding Pulis.

The Scottish Sun has a different name for the Hawthorns hotseat, reporting that former club captain and current manager of Aberdeen Derek McInnes is among the contenders. McInnes played 88 times for the Baggies between 2000 and 2003 and helped the club to promotion to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the next opportunity for Tony Pulis could come in the shape of the top job at Swansea if current manager Paul Clement is given the sack, the Daily Telegraph reports.

Away from the managerial merry-go-round, the Sun reports that Danilo Pereira is on the radar of both Manchester United and Arsenal, with the paper reporting that scouts have watched the Porto midfielder play over the weekend. The 26-year-old, who has been capped 27 times for Portugal, is also the subject of interest from Paris St Germain, the paper adds.

New Sunderland boss Chris Coleman is looking at landing Liverpool’s Danny Ward on a loan deal in the January transfer window, the Sunderland Echo reports.

The Daily Star says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has challenged striker Daniel Sturridge to earn a January transfer

Watford striker Richarlison is the subject of interest from a number of Chinese clubs after impressing with his Premier League displays, the Watford Observer reports.