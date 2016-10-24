Royston breeze to victory against struggling Moles

Aylesbury FC’s indifferent form this season hit a low point on Saturday when they were spanked 5-0 by table-topping Royston Town.

The home side a had early half chances but FC also enjoyed their fare share of the play and a couple of opportunities had the Royston keeper saving with his legs from James Faulkner and a low drive being sliced over the crossbar.

The teams then exchanged penalty shouts, both of which the referee waved away before Royston wrestled the momentum by diverting a header narrowly wide before grabbing a 37th minute breakthrough.

A Royston corner was headed onto the bar by Adam Murray and rebounded back to Dan Brathwaite whose shot cannoned into throng of players and fell kindly for Frendo to poke in on the goal-line.

Royston switched off slightly when giving Aylesbury a chance to equalise just before half-time but the visitors were unable to profit.

The second-half saw Royston take complete control as a fine first-time volley from Ingrey made it 2-0 before, on 67 minutes, Frendo was deemed impeded in the box Scott Bridges stepped up to convert the spot-kick for 3-0.

Ingrey got his second on 75 minutes with Warner-Eley doing well up the left when supplying a deep cross to be met by the incoming Ingrey who thumped a bullet header into almost the same spot in the goal as his first score

Aylesbury should have had a least a goal to show for their efforts when awarded a penalty late on, however Andre Olukamni skewed horrible wide from 12 yards before Royston rubbed salt into the wounds through Frendo’s 89th minute goal that put the seal on a resounding victory for Town.

This was always going to be a tough test for the Moles, who must now lick their wounds and look to respond positively ahead of two winnable games.

Last night, Tuesday, FC welcomed third from bottom Beaconsfield SYCOB to Haywood Way before Arlesey Town are to town on Saturday.

Aylesbury were also in action last Tuesday when they were beaten 3-1 by Egham Town. Alan Musoke scored FC’s only goal of the game.

The Moles are currently 16th in Division One Central of the Southern League with 14 points from 14 games.