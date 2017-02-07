Poor weather halts Risborough’s promotion charge

Risborough Rangers were again left to curse the pitfalls of playing football through winter in England at the weekend when their promotion charge was halted by a waterlogged pitch.

Due to host promotion rivals Baldock Town, persistent rain frustrated both sides as the South Midlands League Division One clash was called off.

Four days prior to that, Risborough climbed to third in the table with a 2-1 comeback win over rivals Winslow United.

Striker Kevin Mealor scored a brace in quick succession, netting in the 35th and 40th minutes, after the visitors had struck first on the half-hour.

Jamie Shrimpton seemed to have extended the lead in the second-half when scoring a penalty, only for the referee to order for it to be re-taken due to encroachment by a Rangers player, with his second attempt saved. No matter, Risborugh held on for a deserved win to keep pace with the leaders in SSML Division One.

Weather-permitting, Risborough were due to be in action again last night, Tuesday, at Hatfield Town, and this weekend, they bid to reach the final of the Berks & Bucks Intermediate Cup for a second successive year with Hellenic Division One East side Woodley United the visitors to Windsors Stadium.

Rangers are also scheduled to visit struggling Bedford in a league clash next Tuesday.