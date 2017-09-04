Plucky Moles edged out by ruthless Leiston in FA Cup

Aylesbury FC waved goodbye to the FA Cup for another year having gone down to a 3-1 defeat to Leiston at the weekend.

At a sunny SRD Stadium, the Moles offered a stiff test for their senior opponents and matched them punch-for-punch, however a greater degree of organisation and a ruthless edge in front of goal saw the away team through.

FC debutant Shayne Almond had the game’s first effort but he could not convert while the sting of Harry Scott’s shot was softened by an outstretched defender’s leg.

Kieron Schmidt then side-footed over the bar in what was turning into a very bright opening with FC creating more chances in the opening 20 minutes than in the previous 180 against Chalfont and Aylesbury United.

But Leiston gradually improved and came into the game with Chris Henderson skewing horribly over before James Weatherill blocked Kyle Hammond’s darting run.

FC were not being overrun, though, and replied with what perhaps should have been the opening goal, only for Jeanmal Prosper to be twice denied.

Weatherill was back in the action when producing a fine low save, but he could do little about Leiston’s 38th minute opener. There appeared little danger as the ball was played out to Henderson some 25 yards out, yet the playmaker delivered a fine strike, which left Weatherill with no chance.

The second-half again began promisingly for Aylesbury but again they could not capitalise and after Scott’s free-kick flew over, their task was made much harder.

A free-kick awarded on the left was drifted into the box with Tom Bullard ghosting in unmarked to head past an unprotected Weatherill.

Just two minutes later the contest was effectively over as the visitors grabbed their third of the afternoon through Dunbar’s powerful shot.

The scoreline was a harsh reflection on FC’s efforts, and the hosts continued to threaten thereafter with Aston Goss’ snapshot saved and then Brian Haule also denied.

Finally they got a deserved goal when Goss’ strike was only parried into the path of Jonny Montgomery, who tapped in from close range under pressure from the defence.

Leiston’s Dominic Doherty was red carded for a cynical trip on Montgomery but that came too late to affect the outcome and FC were beaten.

The Moles are at Egham in the league this weekend.

Report by Jools Thomas